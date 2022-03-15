Mohammad & Sons brings world reowned watch brands to Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 11:32 am

Mohammad & Sons brings world reowned watch brands to Bangladesh

“Mohammad & Sons” partnered with Frederique Constant recently to introduce 50 pieces of Limited edition, along with a Special edition watch and wall-clock

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 11:32 am
Photo: Mohammad and Sons Facebook page
Photo: Mohammad and Sons Facebook page

"Mohammad & Sons", a venture of Meghna Group, is a premier luxury watch retail boutique in Bangladesh. The boutique holds distributorship of world-renowned Swiss watch brands like Zenith, Tag Heuer, Montblanc, Movado, Oris, Frederique Constant, and many more.

"Mohammad & Sons" has gained tremendous attraction over the years and is highly coveted and revered among the watch connoisseur community of Bangladesh.  

According to a press release, to commemorate the 50th Independence Anniversary of Bangladesh, "Mohammad & Sons" partnered with Frederique Constant recently to introduce 50 pieces of Limited edition, along with a Special edition watch and wall-clock.

These ingenious and iconic timepieces are both one of a kind and resonate with the emotions of the people of Bangladesh. "Mohammad & Sons" handed over the 50 limited edition watches to their proud owners by organizing a grandiose event at Radisson Blu, Dhaka.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

 The wristwatch industry in the country is valued at 180-200 crores with a CAGR of 10% per annum. There is massive demand for both luxury and mass brands, imported from countries like Switzerland, Germany, Japan, France, the USA, and so forth. Among these countries, Switzerland is the most famous. The watch market is expected to ubiquitously proliferate, with more customers being acquired and renowned brands being imported.

General Manager, Safayet Chowdhury Jason stated that "Mohammad & Sons" is steadfast with the vision to attain and offer nothing short of excellence. "Frederique Constant World-timer Bangladesh Limited Edition" has had tremendous success and it has inspired us. In collaboration with Frederique Constant, we have created two variants of Frederique Constant Highlife COSC Bangladesh Special Edition and Wall-Clocks in limited quantity. The Special Edition watch and the wall clock are available in our showrooms and we have already sold off remarkable number of units from pre-orders.  

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jason hopes the brand will continue to deliver distinctive and iconic timepieces in the forthcoming days for its tremendously supportive and rapidly proliferating customer base.

Showrooms:

  • Gulshan showroom:  Casablanca (ground floor), 114 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka-1212

  • Bashundhara City Shopping Mall Showroom, Level-1, Block-A, Shop-39, Panthapath, Dhaka-1215

Mobile: 0188 3888808

Website: www.mohammadandsons.com

 

 

