Mohammad Shahjalal elected as the Chairman of eGeneration PLC

Mohammad Shahjalal was unanimously elected as the Chairman of eGeneration PLC in the recent Board of Directors meeting.

Shahjalal, a country branding specialist and digital transformation strategist, has played a crucial role in technological development and international partnerships for over 25 years.

Upon his appointment, Shahjalal stated, "My goal is to harness the power of digital technologies and innovation to drive eGeneration forward, contributing not only to the company's growth but also to Bangladesh's advancement as a leader in the technology sector."

In addition to his leadership at eGeneration, Shahjalal has led several ventures, including GGB, M/S Jaynal Abedin and N.M. Air International. Through these, he has promoted Bangladesh's technological capabilities and streamlined operations in travel, trade, and government sectors using digital solutions.

Mohammad Shahjalal has been instrumental in promoting Bangladesh's international presence through several key initiatives. He organised the development and opening of the Bangladesh Trade Centre during CHOGM in Trinidad & Tobago.

He further advanced Bangladesh's global outreach by organising the Bangladesh Pavilion at the World Expo in Shanghai, followed by the opening of the Kyrgyzstan Trade Centre. He also played a pivotal role in developing the Bangladesh Gallery at the Dalada International Buddhist Museum in Kandy, Sri Lanka.