Mohammad Nawaz new EC Chairman of SBAC Bank 

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 04:49 pm

Mohammad Nawaz. Photo: PR
Mohammad Nawaz. Photo: PR

Mohammad Nawaz has recently been elected as the South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited Executive Board Chairman. 

It was unanimously decided on the 124th meeting of the Board of Directors held Monday, said a press release. 

Mohammad Nawaz is the youngest son of Late Mohammad Farooq, a famous businessman, founder director and former vice chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. 

He completed post-doctorate in Chemistry from the UK and is Managing Director of NY Trading (TREC holder), Famous Group of Companies, Famous Printing & Packaging (Famouspack), Famous Iberchem Flavours & Fragrances and Famous perfumery suppliers. 

He is also the Director of Eden Multicare Hospital & a member of the board of trustees of South East University. 
 

