Mohammad Mahbub Alam promoted as director of BB

Mohammad Mahbub Alam has been made Director of the Bangladesh Bank on 3 May.

He was promoted from Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), reads a press release.

Mohammad Mahbub Alam joined the Bangladesh Bank in 1999 as Assistant Director.

He earlier served in the Bangladesh Bank's Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department and later in Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit since 2010.

He also worked at the Bangladesh Bank's Barishal office.

Mohammad Mahbub Alam successfully secured 2nd position in first class in both Bachelor (Honours) and Master degree from Department of Economics, Jahangirnagar University.

During his professional responsibilities, he participated in seminars and trainings by IMF, ADB, ITU, and APG besides a special course on "International Diploma on Macroeconomic Modelling Forecasting" conducted by UNDESA.

He has travelled to India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, USA, Switzerland, Germany and United Arab Emirates at various times for official purposes.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

