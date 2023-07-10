Mohammad Amir Hossain promoted to General Manager of Rupali Bank

10 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Mohammad Amir Hossain promoted to General Manager of Rupali Bank

Deputy General Manager of Rupali Bank Mohammad Amir Hossain has been promoted as General Manager.

After being promoted, he joined Rupali Bank Limited as Head of Sylhet Divisional Office, according to a notification of the Financial Institutions Divisions of the Ministry of Finance.

Earlier he was working as Deputy General Manager as Zonal Manager of Bhola region of the same bank.

Mohammad Amir Hossain started his career in Rupali Bank as a Probationary Officer through Bankers Recruitment Committee (BRC) in 1998.

