Mohammad Abdul Mobin promoted as senior executive vice president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC

Mohammad Abdul Mobin has been promoted to senior executive vice president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC.

Mobin joined Al-Arafah Islami Bank in April, 2013 as Head of Treasury.

He started his banking career with Sonali Bank in 1998 as Probationary Officer under Bankers Recruitment Committee (BRC) recruitment.

Later, he joined Agrani Bank as Senior Officer under BRC recruitment & switched to NCC Bank.

During his long tenure of 26 years, he mastered skill, knowledge and expertise in every aspect of banking activity. He also has expertise on local and foreign currency management, Government Securities, ALM analysis and risk management, Foreign Remittance, correspondent banking & Offshore banking operation. He is the member secretary of Asset Liability Committee (ALCO), member of All Risk Committee (ARC), Supervisory Review Process (SRP), Foreign Exchange Risk Management Committee of the bank.

He was a member of the study team titled "Liquidity management of Islamic Banks in Bangladesh" formed by the Research Department of Bangladesh Bank.

He has received training from NIBM India on "International Banking and Foreign Exchange".

He has also attended various local and overseas trainings and workshops throughout his career.

He is a lifetime member of the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA).

Mobin completed his graduation and post-graduation in Economics from the University of Chittagong, before obtaining an MBA from Stamford University Bangladesh.

He has also obtained a professional banking diploma DAIBB (Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh).

He is a globally certified Treasury Dealer by ACI (France).

Mobin hails from a respectable Muslim family of Cumilla town. He is the father of a daughter and a son.

He is the elder son of prominent educationist late Md Abdul Wahed.