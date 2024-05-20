Mohammad Abdul Mobin promoted as senior executive vice president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC

Corporates

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 06:46 pm

Mohammad Abdul Mobin promoted as senior executive vice president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC

Mobin joined Al-Arafah Islami Bank in April, 2013 as Head of Treasury.

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 06:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Abdul Mobin has been promoted to senior executive vice president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC.

Mobin joined Al-Arafah Islami Bank in April, 2013 as Head of Treasury.

He started his banking career with Sonali Bank in 1998 as Probationary Officer under Bankers Recruitment Committee (BRC) recruitment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, he joined Agrani Bank as Senior Officer under BRC recruitment & switched to NCC Bank.

During his long tenure of 26 years, he mastered skill, knowledge and expertise in every aspect of banking activity. He also has expertise on local and foreign currency management, Government Securities, ALM analysis and risk management, Foreign Remittance, correspondent banking & Offshore banking operation. He is the member secretary of Asset Liability Committee (ALCO), member of All Risk Committee (ARC), Supervisory Review Process (SRP), Foreign Exchange Risk Management Committee of the bank.

He was a member of the study team titled "Liquidity management of Islamic Banks in Bangladesh" formed by the Research Department of Bangladesh Bank.

He has received training from NIBM India on "International Banking and Foreign Exchange".

He has also attended various local and overseas trainings and workshops throughout his career.

He is a lifetime member of the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA).

Mobin completed his graduation and post-graduation in Economics from the University of Chittagong, before obtaining an MBA from Stamford University Bangladesh.

He has also obtained a professional banking diploma DAIBB (Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh).

He is a globally certified Treasury Dealer by ACI (France).

Mobin hails from a respectable Muslim family of Cumilla town. He is the father of a daughter and a son.

He is the elder son of prominent educationist late Md Abdul Wahed.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

10h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

9h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

48m | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

1h | Videos
Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

3h | Videos
How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

23m | Videos