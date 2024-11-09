Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon takes charge as COO at Praava Health

09 November, 2024
Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon takes charge as COO at Praava Health

Mr. Mohammad Abdul Matin Emon has joined Praava Health, one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brands as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive experience across various sectors, Mr. Emon brings strategic thinking, innovation, and operational expertise that will create new opportunities for Praava.

Since 2022, Mr. Emon has played a vital role in Praava's growth as the Chief Strategy and Product Officer. His involvement has already transformed Praava's service offerings and patient experience, attracting more corporate clients and boosting patient loyalty.

As COO, Mr. Emon will enhance Praava's operational excellence, focusing on quality, efficiency, and patient engagement. Under his leadership, Praava aims to strengthen its healthcare system and ensure exceptional service for people across Bangladesh.

"I have known Mr. Emon for eight years and have always been inspired by his commitment to quality healthcare in Bangladesh. His impact at Praava over these past few years has been remarkable, and he has demonstrated himself as a values-driven leader. I can't think of anyone better to help lead our team into the next decade as our COO," said Ms. Sylvana Q. Sinha, Founder, Chair, and CEO of Praava Health.

Mr. Emon shared, "I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Praava Health. After two years of learning about Praava inside and out, I'm excited to lead our journey forward. My focus will remain where it has always been at Praava—on the patients! We have built a trusted brand, and in the coming years, our goal is to elevate the patient experience in Bangladesh."

Dr. Simeen M. Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer, added, "I believe Mr. Emon's exceptional leadership and dedication to excellence will take our organization to new heights, positively impacting both our community and our patients."

