MOFA, CPJ Brac University holds workshop on advancing peace

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in collaboration with Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), Brac University, recently organised a webinar titled "Advancing Peace through Sustainable Development and Social Well-being."

The webinar was held as a part of the World Peace Conference celebrating the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The interactive discussion by participants from the Peace Café, a youth-led initiative facilitated by CPJ and UN Women was focused on understanding of peace and social cohesion.

The discussion also highlighted some of the local, national and global peace and justice issues including their actions, best practices and lessons learnt from the Peace Cafés initiatives.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen spoke as the Chief Guest, where he mentioned that we must work together with shared responsibility so that we can contribute to common vision ensuring global peace, sustainability and resilience.

A keynote speech delivered on 'the role of universities towards peace and justice: education for the 21st century Bangladesh' by Dr Samia Huq, dean of General Education and Research Fellow, CPJ, Brac University.

Dr Samia Huq said in her keynote speech, we are indebted to father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision and his struggles as we set our side to carve the horizon for the next 50 years of a prosperous, peaceful and tolerant Bangladesh.

She stressed that education at all levels especially at the tertiary level has never been more important that current moment.

"The economic growth that we are poised and preparing for will require that our students, the future productive citizens of Bangladesh embrace the opportunities in a way that they can also be holistic citizens and flag bearers of a tolerant, peaceful and progressive country," she added.

Special guests were Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, Brac University, Gitanjali Singh, head of office a.i., UN Women Bangladesh and Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (west), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, the press release added.

"Through all this international engagement and collaboration and educating students with justice and global vision, at Brac University, I believe that, we are doing our part to advance local and global peace. I believe this is perhaps what Bangabandhu have wished for 50 years ago," said Prof Vincent Chang, vice-chancellor of Brac University.

"CPJ of Brac University and UN Women have been working together from 2018 to engage youth in promoting peace and social cohesion through the Women Peace Café initiative. It provides safe space for female students that also bring together male champions and allies to support the work in promoting peace and advancing gender equalities and women's empowerment," Gitanjali Singh, head of office a.i., UN Women Bangladesh, shared in her speech.

Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh said, Peace means ensuring human dignity, giving individuals the right to live as they choose. Establishing an equitable human society will seize the war and conflict around the globe as a matter of course. Bangladesh is a country originating from the struggle of its people for the highest ideals of humankind imaginable including freedom, democracy, equity and justice.

The webinar was started with an opening remark by Manzoor Hasan OBE, executive director, CPJ, Brac University and welcome remarks by Dr Dave Dowland, registrar, Brac University. This webinar moderated by Shahariar Sadat, director of CPJ, Brac University.

The event was concluded with vote of thanks from Harun Al Rashid, director general for public diplomacy, MOFA.

The event was attended by policy makers, academics, researchers, development practitioners and young Peace Cafés members.