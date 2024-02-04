Modules developed by e-Government ERP project launched

The software inventory and asset modules developed by the Bangladesh e-Government ERP project, implemented by the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), were launched today at 10:00am for use in two Water Resource Planning Organizations (WARPO).

The opening ceremony was attended by BCC Director (Research, Innovation and Development) AKM Shahnewaj Chowdhury, former Bangladesh e-Government ERP Project Director and current BCC Director (BKIICT) Ashoke Kumer Roy, and BCC Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Baccu, Water Resources Planning Organization's Directors KM Abul Kalam Azad and Badrul Hasan Liton among other BCC and WARPO officials and employees.

AKM Shahnewaz Chowdhury said in the inauguration ceremony that very soon the module will be inaugurated in other institutions. Engineer Md Abdur Rauf moderated the programme.