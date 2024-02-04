Modules developed by e-Government ERP project launched

Corporates

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 04:23 pm

Modules developed by e-Government ERP project launched

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 04:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The software inventory and asset modules developed by the Bangladesh e-Government ERP project, implemented by the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), were launched today at 10:00am for use in two Water Resource Planning Organizations (WARPO).

The opening ceremony was attended by BCC Director (Research, Innovation and Development) AKM Shahnewaj Chowdhury, former Bangladesh e-Government ERP Project Director and current BCC Director (BKIICT) Ashoke Kumer Roy, and BCC Secretary Md Zakir Hossain Baccu, Water Resources Planning Organization's Directors KM Abul Kalam Azad and Badrul Hasan Liton among other BCC and WARPO officials and employees.

AKM Shahnewaz Chowdhury said in the inauguration ceremony that very soon the module will be inaugurated in other institutions. Engineer Md Abdur Rauf moderated the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

1h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

2h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

8h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

3h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

21h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

19h | Videos