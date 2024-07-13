Mobile esports tournament 'Mobile Mania 2024 powered by airtel' grand finale held

The Grand Finale of "Mobile Mania 2024: Powered by airtel" has recently been hosted by Discovery One, a pioneer local esports organization. The event was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on July 12.

With a total prize pool of BDT 30 lakh, more than 1,700 gamers competed across various segments throughout the two months of campaign, showcasing local talent in competitive esports, reads a press release.

After the two months of online qualifier rounds and intense battle, the best gamers of the country won the prize pool of BDT 30 Lakh. The prize-giving ceremony of the event was held with the presence of Mr. Shihab Ahmad, Chief Commercial Officer, Robi Axiata Ltd. as the chief guest and Mr. Shadab Hossain, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Discovery One Ltd. They have shared their vision for esports in Bangladesh, emphasizing their goal to set new milestones and nurture local gaming talent.

In the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang segment, the team, COMFORT CROWD became the champion, securing the title and a cash prize of BDT 5 lakh. The team, KINGSMAN came in second place and won BDT 2.5 Lakh.

In the Call of Duty: Mobile segment, Team 1HP became the champion, securing the title and a cash prize of BDT 4 lakh, LBD Reborn became second with a prize of BDT 2 Lakh.

In the eFootball segment, Ryan Ismail became the champion, securing the title and a cash prize of BDT 3 lakh, Abdullah Bin Jahangir placed second with a prize of BDT 1.5 Lakh.

Alongside the champions and runners up, a total of 48 teams from the tournament won prizes in different categories. Altogether BDT 30 lakh prize money was awarded to winners in this tournament. Besides, a cultural program was also organized on the occasion where Artcell, one of the country's leading bands performed.

Electronic Sports or E-Sports refers to online based computer or mobile gaming. These kinds of tournaments have gained huge popularity around the world, especially in technologically advanced countries, which is also catching on among the gamers in Bangladesh. Gamers mostly compete individually or in teams.

"Mobile Mania 2024 powered by airtel" is the first Mobile esports tournament of the country with the highest prize pool of 30 Lakhs Taka.

Mobile Mania 2024 was powered by Airtel and supported by Dekko ISHO Venture Capital, Paramount Venture Capital, Nova Labs Ltd, City Bank PLC, KSRM, Flora Web Services, Pathao Pay, Polar, and Speed. The affiliated partners were Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Level 7, and Zenetic Esports. The event hosted gaming tournaments of several popular titles: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Call of Duty: Mobile, and eFootball.

Airtel, a leader among youth-centric telecom brands of Bangladesh, has partnered with Discovery One Ltd. to elevate esports in Bangladesh. They highlighted their commitment through initiatives like ENGAGE and ONMO Cloud, revolutionizing mobile gaming with cloud technology and esports integration. Airtel aims to support the growing community of gamers by providing platforms and tournaments like 'Mobile Mania 2024' and many more in future.