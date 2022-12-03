Moar Dhanmondi 27 shift to a new location

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 08:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Moar Dhanmondi 27 has shifted its Dhanmondi location to Level 7, Shaptak Square, Dhanmondi, Dhaka-1209.

On the occasion of the relocation, Moar organized a day-long celebration on 3 December, read a media release.

The celebration at the new space consisted of multiple events which were attended by representatives from reputed organizations.

A day-long event titled "Fest of Professionals" was organized by Moar, which focused on some of the most prominent service and product based companies in Bangladesh. The event provided an opportunity to the participating companies, where they could pitch and showcase their businesses amidst a broad public audience.

Renowned product and service companies like Logitech, Uqeel and Quotenen graced the day-long affair with their presence.

Another notable event that took place at the celebration was a Panel Discussion titled "Future of Work" and "Supporting Entrepreneurship Ecosystem".

Mohammad Oli Ahad- Founder of Intelligent Machines and Tawhida Shiropa- CEO and Founder of Moner Bondhu attended the panel discussion.

The event organized in the second half of the inauguration ceremony was titled 'Celebrating Business: Moar Grown Businesses'. This event was one of the special highlights from the day, as several successful Moar-affiliated ventures and Moar grown businesses came together to celebrate the relocation.

Prominent startups like Travela, Wander Woman and Thirteen Agency elevated the event by sharing their experiences and participating in celebrating the joy of the business. The day and the inauguration ceremony came to an end with some music from the band "Kaaktaal''.

Moar's newly relocated Dhanmondi space has been fully operational from 4 December 2022, Sunday.

After years of providing coworkers with elegant and comfortable co-working space with its Membership programs, Moar is now determined to make their journey at the new location a successful one.

Further details about Moar's membership packages can be found at www.moarbd.com.

