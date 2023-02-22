mKiddo offers discount on occasion of International Mother Language Day

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, mKiddo is offering a 21% discount on its 6-month and 1-year packages throughout the month of February.

Bangladesh's first preschool learning app, mKiddo, is working to make children interested in Bangla from an early age of their life.

Here, 2-6 years old kids can read and write Bengali by moving their fingers on mobile screens and listening to Bengali folklores and stories, reads a press release.

February is the month of pride and glory for all Bengalis. In this month many activities and events is performed to familiarise the new generations with the rich history of glorious 1952.

Get mKiddo from play store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.momagic.mkiddo&hl=en&g...