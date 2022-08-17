MJL Bangladesh receives ‘Top Taxpayers Award’

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 08:52 pm

MJL Bangladesh Limited (MJLBL) was recently awarded the "Top Taxpayers Award 2021-22" for the second consecutive yea by the Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) on NBR.

They received the award in Service category on 2 August, read a media release.

On behalf of MJL Bangladesh Limited, S M Rahmatul Mujeeb, FCA, Head of Finance & Planning received the Top Taxpayer Award 2021-22 from Ms. Shaheen Akhter, Honorable Member (Tax Admin & Human Resource Management) of NBR.

