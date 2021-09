MJL Bangladesh Limited (MJLBL) was recently awarded the "Top Taxpayers Award" for the year 2020-21 by the Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) on NBR.

They received the award for being the 3rd Highest Taxpayer in the "Service and Other" category Tuesday, said a press release.

MJLBL Head of Finance & Planning S M Rahmatul Mujeeb received the award on behalf of the organisation from Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir.