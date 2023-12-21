MJL Bangladesh PLC holds 25th Annual General Meeting

The 25th Annual General Meeting of MJL Bangladesh PLC. (MJLBPLC) was held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. through virtual conferencing.

The meeting was presided over by Md. Nurul Alam, Chairman, MJLBPLC. MJL Bangladesh PLC.'s Managing Director Mr. Azam J Chowdhury; Directors of MJLBPLC Mr. Abdul–Muyeed Chowdhury, Md. Gias Uddin Ansary; Independent Directors Prof. Nausheen Rahman and GM Kurshid Alam attended the meeting. Chief Executive Officer, Head of Finance & Planning (Acting), Company Secretary and Shareholders of MJLBPLC also attended the meeting. Finally, the Honorable Shareholders approved 50% Cash Dividend.

The Chairman, the Managing Director and Directors affirmed their gratitude to the Shareholders and Regulatory Bodies.