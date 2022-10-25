Mitro, Sojon to facilitate timely wage disbursement of blue-collar workers

Mitro Fintech Limited announced the launch of a new initiative in collaboration with Bangladesh's first digital microfinance institution Samannita Jonokallyan Kendra (Sojon), in conjunction with Mitro's entry into the Bangladesh market as they introduce early wage access.

The MoU was signed at Mitro Fintech's premises on 18 October in presence of Kishwar Hashemee, CEO at Mitro Fintech; Rezaur Rahman Robin, AVP, business development; Shawkat Hossain, chairman at Samannita Jonokallyan Kendra (Sojon), and Abdul Gaffar Sadi, executive director and CEO at Sojon, reads a press release.

Employees will be able to access their earned wage before payday thanks to Mitro's Earned Wage Access solution, relieving them of financial stress in the event of an emergency and creating financial inclusion for a previously underserved population, said a press release.

Mitro is a Bangladesh-based financial wellness platform that promotes financial well-being among salaried professionals and blue workers such as factory workers, security guards, and delivery agents by assisting businesses in properly managing payroll through its payroll software and enhancing employee wellbeing and engagement through its Earned Wage Access (EWA) employee benefit.

Through the integration of technology in a secure platform where end users have a convenient and inclusive experience, EWA ensures that all employees have reliable access to their hard-earned salary, reducing the time it takes to be paid in order to meet their financial needs.

Mitro and Sojon will collaborate to provide SMEs, textile factories, large enterprises, and conglomerates with a platform to improve employee well-being, which will be a significant step forward for the financial inclusion of Bangladeshis across the country.

To further the advancement of the industry, the collaboration will also incorporate bringing financial wellness products to the market in a compliant way.

