MIT leading Edge International Student Conference’ will play a major role in making the future youth of Bangladesh world-class citizens

MIT's International Student Conference will play a major role in turning the future youth of Bangladesh into world-class citizens. This international student conference of Haileybury Bhaluka and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States has also created a great response among the young students of Bangladesh.

This was discussed by the speakers on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the five-day long 'MIT Leading Age International Student Conference' jointly organized by Haileybury Bhaluka and MIT at the permanent campus of Haileybury Bhaluka in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, recently. They also expressed that Haileybury Bhaluka will work to continue such arrangements even in the future.

Countries Eminent academician Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad was present as the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony of the 'MIT Leading Age International Student Conferenc'. Mohammed Abdul Waheed, MP of 11 constituencies of Mymensing was also present as a special guest. Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Head Master Simon O Grady and Three faculty members & Six graduates from MIT were also present at the occasion.

At the conference Dr. Mohammad Kaykobad, thanked to MIT, the world's number one university, for choosing Haileybury Bhaluka as the venue for such a prestigious event. These three MIT faculty members and Six graduates are here today to inspire our students on how to make their dreams of better lives a reality.

Haileybury Bhaluka's Founding Headmaster Mr. Simon O' Grady said that," We are honored to welcome MIT to Bangladesh. We are sincerely grateful to the faculty and graduate students in travelling 8,000 miles. MIT faculty were impressed by the scale of our ambitions for Bangladesh and our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Haileybury Bhaluka will be an educational institution where the joint contribution of experienced teachers and students will develop future leaders. This international conference aims to expand students' comprehension of engineering and design at an innovative level, fostering the creation of impactful solutions".

Simon O Grady also thanked to Southeast Bank, United Commercial Bank, Berger Paints and PFEC Global for supporting such an international event.

11 constituencies of Mymensing MP Mohammed Abdul Waheed said in his speech "We are proud that an international standard boarding school like Haileybury has been established in Bhaluka". MP Wahid also expressed that Haileybury's international quality teachers and environment will play a leading role in developing international quality students and future leaders."

MIT's faculty member Mr. Christopher James Mayer, Mr. Christian Ivan Cardozo Aviles and Mr. Edward John Moriarty were also spoke on the occassion.

Three MIT faculty members and Six graduates participated in this international student conference organized in a fully residential environment. Under their supervision, 100 students aged 11-14 years selected from Bangladesh, India and the UK will gain hands-on experience in expanding their engineering and innovation capabilities to advanced levels and reaching a viable solution.

This international conference, organized in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Edgerton Center in Boston will continue until June 15, 2024. Certificates from MIT's Edgerton Center will be awarded to all participants on the last day of the conference.