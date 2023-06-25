Mirsharai's Monjurul Islam wins air conditioner in Brac Bank's 'Remittance Dream Campaign'

Photo: PR

Monjurul Islam, a customer of Baroiarhat Agent Banking outlet in Mirsharai, has won the "Remittance Dream Campaign" of Brac Bank as he received the highest amount of remittance in the month of April 2023. He received an air conditioner as the first prize.

Under the Brac Bank Remittance Dream Campaign 2023, the beneficiaries of remittance sent from abroad directly to Agent Banking accounts during April-June 2023 stand chance to win motorcycles, air conditioner, refrigerators, laptops and other attractive prizes, reads a press release.

At the prize giving ceremony on 13 June, Shahrear Zamil, head of Remittance and Probashi Banking; Md Nazmul Hasan, head of Agent Banking; Md Kamrul Hassan, regional coordinator of Agent Banking - Chattogram Division; Anisur Rahman, branch manager, Sitakunda; Kafil Uddin, Agent Banking team lead, Chattogram Region, Brac Bank, were present along with Nurul Alam, president, Mirsharai Press Club, and the remittance beneficiaries.

At the event, the speakers highlighted the significance of foreign remittance in the economic development of the country.

Also, remittance beneficiaries and customers of different strata of the society shared various suggestions to accelerate the foreign remittance inflow in the country through legal channels, improving service quality and making banks more customer-friendly.