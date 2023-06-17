Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2023 hosts drawing competition for children

On the occasion of Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2023 drawing competition was organised for children aged 6-12 years.

The competition was held on Saturday (17 June) at Mehfil Convention Hall in Sheorapara of Mirpur, Dhaka, reads a press release.

A total of 55 children participated in the competition, who were provided with drawing paper by the organiser.

The judges selected the best 17 drawings and presented them with prizes and certificates.

Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2023 started on 6 June 2023. The fair will continue on both sides of the road from Agargaon to Mirpur 10 till the night before Eid.

Furniture companies Hatil, Akhtar, Navana, Nadia have 100 showrooms in the fair.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar was the chief guest in the opening ceremony of this fair and Alhaj Sheikh Abdul Awal, president of Mirpur region of Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association presided over the event.

President of Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association Salim H Rahman, Secretary General Md Elias Sarkar and Organising Secretary A Karim Majumder were present as special guests in the event.

The organisers believe that 'Mirpur Furniture Eid Festival 2023' will play an important role in reducing the suffering of domestic furniture traders after the Corona epidemic and increasing the number of buyers to relax the business situation.