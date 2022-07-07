Mir Securities starts journey

Mir Securities Limited was officially launched at its Tejgaon head office on 5 July.

Mir Nasir Hossain, chairman of Mir Securities Ltd, inaugurated the company as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Sama-e Zahir, managing director of Mir Securities Ltd; Sohela Hossain, chairman of Mir Akhter Hossain Ltd; Mahbuba Hossain, director of Mir Akhter Hossain Ltd; Mahreen Nasir, director of Mir Telecom Ltd; Naba-e Zahir, managing director of Mir Cement Ltd; nominated director of Mir Securities Md Farid Uddin; Md Mostafizur Rahman, AGM of Mir Securities Ltd, and other officials of the company were present at the event.

The chairman of Mir Securities, in his speech, said, "Over the time, there has been a diversification in customer demand and share trading services. Mir Securities Ltd is going to provide the best service in keeping with this change."
 

Mir Securities Limited

