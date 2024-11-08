Ministry of Religious Affairs advisor inaugurates skill enhancement programme for priests

On Thursday, 7 November 2024, Dr. A F M Khalid Hossain, Honourable Advisor to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, inaugurated the 'Sanjoboni Training of Trainers Course,' a five-day program under the Priests and Servitors Skill Enhancement Project. Organized by the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, this initiative aims to improve the religious and socio-economic skills of priests.

The event was presided over by Project Director Pronati Rani Das. In his opening remarks, Dr. Hossain encouraged participants to promote empathy and uphold interfaith harmony, emphasizing the role of religious knowledge in advancing a progressive society.