Minister-Myone opens showroom in Natore's Banpara

KM Zakir Hossain, mayor of Banpara Municipality of Natore, cut the ribbon and officially opened the Minister's new showroom.. Photo: Courtesy

Local electronics manufacturer Minister-MyOne Group recently launched a new store in Natore's Banpara Municipality.

Banpara residents can now purchase all types of home appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions, at reasonable prices from Ministers, reads a press release.

The chief guest of the event was KM Zakir Hossain, mayor of Banpara Municipality in Natore. The special guest was Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, director of Minister Group's Showroom Department.

KM Zakir Hossain, in his speech, emphasised that Banpara is a business-friendly municipality and said traders conduct business smoothly here.

He strongly protests any form of extortion or unethical behaviour.

He also stated that he will provide full business support to the Minister group and extend his hand of assistance at all times.

Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, the special guest, said in his speech "Minister is working continuously to deliver the minister's quality products to every home. We are bringing Minister's showrooms to every union so that people of every income level can decorate their homes with new refrigerators, TVs, ACs, and other home appliances at extremely low prices."

At the opening ceremony, senior employees of the Minister group, prominent businessmen, journalists, and local politicians were present.

There are also unique discounts and other appealing offers on the purchase of products for ordinary customers.

Visit the Minister's website to learn about the most recent offers: https://ministerbd.com/

Hotline: 09606 700 700