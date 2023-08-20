Minister-MyOne Group opens showroom in Jashore

A mega showroom of electronics company Minister-MyOne Group has recently been inaugurated at Ishaq Tower on MK Road in Jashore town.

The people of the city can now buy all types of home appliance products including refrigerator, AC, TV from Minister at affordable prices, the group said in a press statement on Sunday (20 August).

Jashore Mayor Haider Gani Khan Palash, a freedom fighter, was present as the chief guest at the showroom's opening ceremony.

The programme was presided over by Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, director of Showroom Department at Minister-MyOne Group.

On the occasion, Mayor Palash said, "Minister is a country's local company, we all should buy the products of the Minister. But every customer has different preferences, in that case I would say to buy the products of the country's local company, because buying domestic products will play an important role in the economic development of the country."

Md Liton said, "Minister-MyOne Group is manufacturing world-class electronics products in the country in keeping with the developed world. Hopefully, we will be able to meet the needs of all levels of buyers in Jashore district at affordable prices."

Officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali model police station Md Tajul Islam, President of Jashore Press Club Md Zahid Hasan Tukun and President of Jashore Electronics Traders Association SM Lutfar Rahman along with senior officials of the company, prominent businessmen, journalists and local dignitaries were also present at the opening ceremony.