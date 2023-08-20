Minister-MyOne Group opens showroom in Jashore

Corporates

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Minister-MyOne Group opens showroom in Jashore

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 05:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A mega showroom of electronics company Minister-MyOne Group has recently been inaugurated at Ishaq Tower on MK Road in Jashore town.

The people of the city can now buy all types of home appliance products including refrigerator, AC, TV from Minister at affordable prices, the group said in a press statement on Sunday (20 August).

Jashore Mayor Haider Gani Khan Palash, a freedom fighter, was present as the chief guest at the showroom's opening ceremony.

The programme was presided over by Md Rafiqul Islam Liton, director of Showroom Department at Minister-MyOne Group.

On the occasion, Mayor Palash said, "Minister is a country's local company, we all should buy the products of the Minister. But every customer has different preferences, in that case I would say to buy the products of the country's local company, because buying domestic products will play an important role in the economic development of the country."

Md Liton said, "Minister-MyOne Group is manufacturing world-class electronics products in the country in keeping with the developed world. Hopefully, we will be able to meet the needs of all levels of buyers in Jashore district at affordable prices."

Officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali model police station Md Tajul Islam, President of Jashore Press Club Md Zahid Hasan Tukun and President of Jashore Electronics Traders Association SM Lutfar Rahman along with senior officials of the company, prominent businessmen, journalists and local dignitaries were also present at the opening ceremony.

Minister-MyOne Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

48m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

20h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years