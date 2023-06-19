Minister launches ‘Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami’ campaign

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Minister is offering "Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami" to spread happiness among its customers.

With this offer fans, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens along with other home appliances of Minister can be availed at discounted prices, reads a press release.

Customers can avail up to a maximum Tk14,000 discount for the purchase of a refrigerator. Also, customers willget a 'Koti Koti Takar Salami offer' by scratch card. Customers can instantly receive cash back, gift cards, cash vouchers, or 100% free offers by scratching the card.

Additionally, an LED TV can now be bought at only Tk6,900 and a table fan at only Tk1,990.

"Eid is a time of celebration and give-aways and in order to make it easier for our valued customers to enjoy our products and share happiness, Minister is launching an Eid special campaign," said KMG Kibria, head of Brand and Communication of Minister.

This campaign allows customers to purchase refrigerators on a daily instalment of Tk100. Moreover, the price of a 165-litre refrigerator is now only Tk23,900.

Along with the daily instalment offer the campaign brings an exchange offer as well, where Minister will offer a discount of Tk5,000 on 165–285-litre refrigerators and Tk7,000 discount on refrigerators above the capacity of 285 litres to any customer who avails the exchange offer.

Customers can purchase the energy-saving inverter technology, 100% BTU Air Conditioner with a 12-year compressor guarantee on inverter series for monthly instalments of just Tk2,000, which can be reduced by 30% by availing the exchange offer. During the campaign period, we will be offering a 24-inch LED television with a 7-year service warranty and a -1 year panel guarantee for only Tk9,999.

During this campaign, any consumer purchasing a washing machine will be offered a cash voucher worth Tk3,000 and any customer buying a Minister microwave oven will receive either a rice cooker or a mosquito killing bat as a gift. Additionally, on the purchase of a ceiling fan, customers will get either a Tk300 discount or a "Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami" scratch card.

Furthermore, purchasing any model of Minister Group refrigerator, LED TV or any other home appliances will lead the customers to avail a scratch card, where they can win cash vouchers, quick presents, and cash-free gifts. Along with winning the scratch cards, customers will have an option to avail a 36-month instalment with a 0% down payment in selected models.