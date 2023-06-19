Minister launches ‘Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami’ campaign

Corporates

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:21 pm

Related News

Minister launches ‘Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami’ campaign

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:21 pm
Minister launches ‘Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami’ campaign

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Minister is offering "Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami" to spread happiness among its customers.

With this offer fans, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens along with other home appliances of Minister can be availed at discounted prices, reads a press release. 

Customers can avail up to a maximum Tk14,000 discount for the purchase of a refrigerator. Also, customers willget a 'Koti Koti Takar Salami offer' by scratch card. Customers can instantly receive cash back, gift cards, cash vouchers, or 100% free offers by scratching the card.

Additionally, an LED TV can now be bought at only Tk6,900 and a table fan at only Tk1,990.

"Eid is a time of celebration and give-aways and in order to make it easier for our valued customers to enjoy our products and share happiness, Minister is launching an Eid special campaign," said KMG Kibria, head of Brand and Communication of Minister.

This campaign allows customers to purchase refrigerators on a daily instalment of Tk100. Moreover, the price of a 165-litre refrigerator is now only Tk23,900.

Along with the daily instalment offer the campaign brings an exchange offer as well, where Minister will offer a discount of Tk5,000 on 165–285-litre refrigerators and Tk7,000 discount on refrigerators above the capacity of 285 litres to any customer who avails the exchange offer.

Customers can purchase the energy-saving inverter technology, 100% BTU Air Conditioner with a 12-year compressor guarantee on inverter series for monthly instalments of just Tk2,000, which can be reduced by 30% by availing the exchange offer. During the campaign period, we will be offering a 24-inch LED television with a 7-year service warranty and a -1 year panel guarantee for only Tk9,999.

During this campaign, any consumer purchasing a washing machine will be offered a cash voucher worth Tk3,000 and any customer buying a Minister microwave oven will receive either a rice cooker or a mosquito killing bat as a gift. Additionally, on the purchase of a ceiling fan, customers will get either a Tk300 discount or a "Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami" scratch card. 

Furthermore, purchasing any model of Minister Group refrigerator, LED TV or any other home appliances will lead the customers to avail a scratch card, where they can win cash vouchers, quick presents, and cash-free gifts. Along with winning the scratch cards, customers will have an option to avail a 36-month instalment with a 0% down payment in selected models.

Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

8h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

33m | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

6h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

20h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline