Miniso x Sanrio's latest product line launched in Bangladesh

This Friday, Miniso was transformed into an exclusive, whimsical wonderland as privileged fans flocked to the highly anticipated launch of the Official Miniso x Sanrio's latest product line.

The event showcased a delightful array of Miniso x Sanrio merchandise, featuring beloved characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody. It was not just a product launch, but an exclusive experience for the attendees with many free giveaways and unique gifts.

Mr Shah Adeeb Chowdhury and Mr Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Directors of Evince Group and Miniso Bangladesh, opened this programme.

When guests entered the store, they were enveloped by colourful decorations that captured Sanrio's playful spirit. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as fans of all ages gathered to celebrate their favourite characters. The event was not just a showcase, but an interactive experience. It featured engaging stations where attendees could take photos, participate in fun activities like the claw machine, Pin the Hello Kitty, and even join in the celebration with life-sized Hello Kitty and Kuromi mascots.

As part of the celebration, Miniso offered an array of exclusive giveaways throughout the day. The first 150 customers received unique Goody bags filled with adorable merchandise, including T-shirts, stickers, a diary, and more. Guests also had the chance to win event-exclusive Sanrio posters and plush toys.

One of the event's highlights was the appearance of popular Hello Kitty and Kuromi mascots. Children and adults alike were thrilled to take photos with their favourite characters, creating memories that would last a lifetime. This interactive element brought the beloved figures to life, enhancing the festive atmosphere and allowing fans to personally connect with the Sanrio universe.

The launch was a showcase of diversity, featuring a range of new products, including stationery, bags, electronics, cosmetics, home décor, and accessories, all adorned with iconic Sanrio designs. Customers eagerly lined up to explore the vibrant displays, with many items selling out quickly. The variety of products on display left the audience excited and curious about what they could take home.

The event also emphasised community spirit, inviting fans to share their love for Sanrio products. Social media contests encouraged attendees to tag their favourite Sanrio buddies and spread the news.

The Sanrio product launch at Miniso was more than just a shopping event; it celebrated joy, creativity, and community. With free giveaways, engaging activities, and the chance to connect with beloved characters, attendees left with smiles and new treasures. As Miniso continues to bring the magic of Sanrio to its stores, fans can look forward to more enchanting events and delightful products.