Miniso x Sanrio launches in Bangladesh

As part of the celebration, the first 150 customers received special goody bags filled with adorable merchandise, including t-shirts, stickers, diaries, and much more

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 07:37 pm
Representatives of Miniso and Sanrio at the grand launching ceremony at the Unimart in Gulshan 2, Dhaka on Friday, 1 November, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Representatives of Miniso and Sanrio at the grand launching ceremony at the Unimart in Gulshan 2, Dhaka on Friday, 1 November, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Miniso Bangladesh has officially launched its collaboration with Sanrio, featuring popular characters such as Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody.

The grand launching ceremony was held at the Unimart in Gulshan 2, Dhaka today (1 November).

Shah Adeeb Chowdhury and Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, directors of Evince Group, were present at the event.

As part of the celebration, Miniso offered an array of exclusive giveaways throughout the day.

The first 150 customers received special goody bags filled with adorable merchandise, including t-shirts, stickers, diaries, and much more.

Miniso x Sanrio collection to launch in Bangladesh

Guests also had the chance to win event-exclusive Sanrio posters and plush toys.

One of the highlights of the event was the appearance of the beloved Hello Kitty and Kuromi mascots, which delighted attendees of all ages.

The launch showcased a diverse range of new products, including stationery, bags, electronics, cosmetics, home decor, and accessories, all adorned with iconic Sanrio designs.

Shah Rayeed Chowdhury said the launch of Sanrio's products at Miniso was not just a shopping event; it was a celebration. As Miniso brings the magic of Sanrio to its stores, fans can look forward to even more exciting events and enchanting products in the future.

