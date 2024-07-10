Miniso x Sanrio collection to launch in Bangladesh

The much anticipated Miniso x Sanrio Collection will launch soon in Miniso Bangladesh.

Sanrio is a popular sensation around the world stealing the hearts of many through characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and many more, reads a press release.

Bangladesh has been eagerly waiting for the Miniso x Sanrio collection for a long time. The super cute products will be released in Bangladesh through a grand event with many attractions and surprises.

Miniso has gained massive popularity due to its collaboration with many popular brands such as Disney.