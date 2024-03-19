Miniso partners up with Shark Tank Bangladesh 

Shark Tank Bangladesh will be launching soon and promises to bring forth some of the most creative and innovative entrepreneurial minds of Bangladesh.

The entrepreneurs will get a chance to showcase their ideas to a panel of influential Sharks, offering them the chance to secure investments and gain exposure & first-hand insight from the Sharks. Miniso is excited to partner up with Shark Tank Bangladesh as the official exclusive gift partner in its very first season.

The formal agreement was sealed through a signing ceremony, between Mr. Mamun Atik, Chief Business Development Officer of Bongo, and the Directors of Miniso Bangladesh, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury and Chowdhury Asifuzzaman. Founded in 2013, MINISO has grown into a global retail sensation with over 6000 stores across 105 countries. In Bangladesh alone, MINISO boasts 27 stores, offering a diverse range of over 5000 products spanning categories such as perfume, cosmetics, bags, stationery, electronics, toys, household items and many more.

Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, Director of Miniso Bangladesh, expressed pride in joining Shark Tank Bangladesh as a partner in their inaugural season, stating, "We are proud to join Shark Tank Bangladesh as a partner in their very first season. Anticipating the brilliant minds of Bangladesh to showcase their ideas and propel the nation forward. It is great that the entrepreneurs and creative minds of Bangladesh are getting a chance to demonstrate their ideas at such a level. Big thanks to Sony and Bongo for enabling a platform like this in Bangladesh."

Mr. Mamun Atik, Chief Business Development Officer of Bongo, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Miniso as a Partner. This collaboration exemplifies the growing synergy between the household and consumer goods industry and entrepreneurial initiatives, showcasing the influence of Shark Tank as a platform for diverse players in the sector."