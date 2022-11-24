Miniso Bangladesh signs 4 franchise stores in a single day

Miniso Bangladesh marked a new milestone by onboarding four franchisees together in one day.

The franchise partners - from Bogura, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Dhaka - signed the agreement on 24 October.



Recently, Miniso Bangladesh's franchise opportunity has drawn the attention of many investors due to the easy and safe Franchisee Model offered by Miniso, the demand for its products, and its marketing initiatives, the company says in a statement.

Miniso Bangladesh is expanding rapidly in the Bangladesh market and Director, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury said, "The response we are getting from our current and potential franchisees is very positive and we will soon open stores in Barisal, Mymensingh, Cox Bazar, Rangpur and Sylhet."

If you want to know about the Miniso Franchise model or apply for a Miniso Franchise Store visit www.franchise-minisobd .com

