Mindshare Bangladesh won Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mindshare Bangladesh has won in two categories in the 'Campaign's Agency of the Year awards 2022'— Silver in 'Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year' and Gold in 'Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year'.

These categories choose winners based on a point system; most points accumulated from markets are awarded, read a media release.

Since the early 1990s, overall achievements in advertising and brand communications have been getting acknowledged by the 'Campaign's Agency of the Year awards'. This specific award program honors not just creative works, but also inspiring leadership, management excellence and outstanding business performance.

The awards are open to all media, advertising, creative, digital, PR, independent and specialist agencies from across the Asia Pacific region along with the UK.

Mindshare Bangladesh has prepared their case study based on their vision of the company, contribution to this industry, business growth and their achievement. After Covid-19 pandemic, how the entire company has played a crucial role to help the clients bounce back in this newly changed economy has played a big part in this case.

