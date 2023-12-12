Mindshare Bangladesh tops the Digital Marketing Award yet again

12 December, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 02:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 7th iteration of the Digital Marketing Award (DMA), organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum, ended up with Asiatic Mindshare Limited once again securing the industry-highest 20 awards— an acknowledgement of outstanding excellence in digital media and advertising.

On 9 December 2023, the event took place at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

The activities included an enriching day-long Digital Summit featuring discussions led by both local and international experts on the contemporary issues shaping the landscape of digital marketing, followed by the award announcement and distribution ceremony. 

Bangladesh Brand Forum has been consistently organizing this awarding program since 2017 to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary achievements within the realm of digital marketing in our country.

Mindshare Bangladesh has consistently excelled in the fiercely competitive arena of digital media, achieving remarkable heights through outstanding campaigns. 

This success and the recognition are a testament to the team's dedication, passion, talent, skills, and creativity; serving as a source of confidence earned through the trust of valued clients.

 

