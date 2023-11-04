Mindshare Bangladesh embraces AI on 'Mindshare Day'

Mindshare Bangladesh embraces AI on &#039;Mindshare Day&#039;

Asiatic Mindshare Ltd, a leading media and advertising agency in Bangladesh, observed Mindshare Day on 1 November. 

It is basically the celebration of Mindshare's 26th birthday, globally, encapsulating all the essence and adaptive spirit of this super-dynamic organisation, according to a press release.

This year, the global theme of the day has been "Good growth in an AI world". Chairman of Mindshare Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Noor and one of the Board Directors Iresh Zaker graced the occasion with their presence and words, while Managing Director Morshed Alam cut the huge celebratory cake greeting all the colleagues. 

Around 130 employees had this great day together, including both the Executive Directors Tusnuva Ahmed Tina and Md. Rezaul Hasan. Proudly labeled as Purple Heroes, the team also wore predominantly purple dresses all along.

To relentlessly function for their clients' growth, Mindshare believes in adapting with changes well ahead of time. So, this time they wholeheartedly take up artificial intelligence in the actual work process. The day's theme resonated deeply with the whole team as they explored the intersection of human creativity and innovative technology. 

After daylong fun and engaging games with the use of trending technology, they also had a townhall and AI workshop that commenced with the online speech from Mindshare's Global CEO Adam Gerhart. As the agile and futuristic agency that they are, Mindshare has long been leading the industry and is determined to keep leading furthermore.

Mindshare Bangladesh

