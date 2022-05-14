Milk Vita elects new management committee 

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Bangladesh Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (Milk Vita) held its Management Committee Election-2022 on Friday. 

Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu was elected unopposed as the chairman of the committee for the next three years at a special general meeting held at the organisation's head office in the capital Tejgaon area, reads a press release.

Shamsul Arefin was elected vice chairman of the committee in addition to the election of Hosne Aara, Sujauddola, and Md Bbaul Hossain as the members.

Also, Mohammad Nazim Uddin Haider and Tapon kumar Ghosh were elected uncontested as the members of the committee.

Milk Vita Chairman Nadir Hossain presided over the meeting while Managing Director (Joint Secretary) Rafiqul islam delivered welcome speech.

