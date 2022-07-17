Milk Vita congratulates Gopalganj Municipality mayor, councillors 

Milk Vita has extended congratulations and greetings to newly elected mayor of Gopalganj municipality Sheikh Rakib Hossain and the councillors.

Sheikh Rakib Hossain took oath on Sunday (17 July), said a press release.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Khalilur Rahman read the oath to him.

After taking the oath, Sheikh Rakib Hossain visited the office of Milk Vita Chairman Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu with the newly elected councillors and workers.