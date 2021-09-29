Milk Vita chairman praises PM Hasina’s leadership 

Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is moving ahead towards a developed country which the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of, Bangladesh Milk Producers Co-operatives Union Limited-Milk Vita Chairman Sheikh Nadir Hossain Lipu said.

He made the remarks while speaking on the 133rd episode of a special Facebook live programme titled "Sheikh Hasina in Struggle and Success", said a press release.

Marking 75th birthday of the prime minister, Zoombangla.com and Eastern University organised the programme.

Miscreants tried to kill PM Sheikh Hasina many times to make us slaves but failed, Nadir Hossain Lipu added.

Awami League Publication and Publicity Secretary Md Aminul Islam Amin were also present at the programme.

Aminul Islam said the life of Sheikh Hasina is full of struggles. She has been struggling since his childhood.

Earlier, the authorities of Eastern University under the leadership of its Vice-chancellor Professor DrShahid Akhtar Hossain planted trees marking PM birthday at Ashulia campus.