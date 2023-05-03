Military delegates from NDC visit Walton Headquarters

03 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

More than a hundred military delegates, led by Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Muhammad Kamrul Islam BSP, visited Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur on Wednesday (3 May). 

The delegation team included Bangladesh Civil Service, National Defense College staff and course members as well as foreign military staff from Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, KSA, Oman, Malaysia, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Jordan, Sri Lanka, South Sudan and Sudan. 

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam welcomed the military delegates at Walton Headquarters. He also thanked them for visiting Walton headquarters. 

Upon arrival, the NDC delegates watched Walton's corporate video documentary and then visited the well-decorated product display center as well as several state-of-the manufacturing plants such as refrigerator, television, air conditioner, molds, compressor, elevator, laptop-computer etc.  

After the visit, AVM Muhammad Kamrul Islam in his reaction said, 'If we don't visit Walton today, we would not know that such a state-of-the-art hi-tech factory has been set up in Bangladesh. In a manufacturing area, international standard refrigerator, AC, TV, compressor, washing machine and other electronics, electrical, home and household appliances are manufactured here. They are also manufacturing most of the essential parts of their finished products. Walton created huge employments. By producing import substitute products, Walton is saving country's valuable foreign currencies. Along with meeting the local demand, they are also exporting products. In fact, Walton is making a great contribution in Bangladesh's economic development.

He also said, 'Walton Headquarters is a green factory which is different from other factories. Visiting Walton Headquarters today, we, including the foreign course members, have gathered huge knowledge and experience. Really, we are overwhelmed and very proud of Bangladesh and Walton.' 

During the visit, Major General Syed Tareq Hussain, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Adviser Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Additional Managing Director Md. Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Senior Executive Directors Colonel (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, SM Zahid Hasan, Yousuf Ali and Easir Al-Imran, Executive Director Mohashin Ali Molla and Walton International Business' In-charge Abdur Rouf, among others, were present.

Walton / Military

