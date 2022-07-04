MiHCM, Tech One Global join hands with Green Delta Insurance

MiHCM, a global HR technology provider, extends its HR management solution to its newest client, Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC), a public non-life insurance company in Bangladesh.

With Tech One Global's partnership, an award-winning Microsoft cloud solutions integrator further strengthens MiHCM's portfolio and reaches more parts of the globe.

This revolutionary cloud-based HR solution enables companies to shift to modern working environments, helping them manage their workforce, recruit talent, schedule training, and engage with employees in a much easier and more productive way, reads a press release.

MiHCM is designed to simplify HR procedures and processes with easy access to intelligent analytics and reports while tremendously cutting down on menial paperwork.

"We are excited to be a part of the digital HR journey of Green Delta Insurance Company. We understand that HR is the heart of a company that maintains its employees. So, it's vital for companies like Green Delta Insurance Company to move into a standard process-based solution that simplifies and improves employees' experiences and interactions in an efficient manner," said Anwar Parvez, country lead, Bangladesh, MiHCM.

Over the past few years, MiHCM has continuously engaged in substantial R&D to transform its products' overall digital HR experience.

The company's global footprint extends to more than 500 companies across 21 international markets with clients in large-scale Banking and Finance, Manufacturing, Telco, Professional Services, Retail, and technology.

GDIC's need to enhance their HR digital experience led them to MiHCM.

This solution simplifies the HR process for its 700 employees across 41 branches, the release adds.

"Data is considered to be one of the most valuable assets of an organisation, which allows you to make informed decision if captured and represented accurately. At the same time, this pandemic brings a new reality: a high demand for virtual working, with easy, intuitive and 'timeproof' systems like MiHCM, accessible at any time from any location", stated Farzanah Chowdhury, chartered insurer, managing director and CEO, Green Delta Insurance Company.

With over 35 years of experience in insurance, GDIC issues a variety of insurance schemes from travel to the motor to health for corporate, retail, SMEs, and more, and is the first insurance company in Bangladesh to have an equity partnership with International Finance Corporation (IFC) of World Bank Group.

"Much like other part of the organisation, the digital transformation of HR is inevitable in the age of technology which has further signified due to the recent pandemic. We needed a solution which is fully integrated and dynamic that brings all the HR services just at our colleague's fingertips and allow us to remotely execute operations when needed", said Rubaiyat Ahmed, head of Human Resources of Green Delta Insurance Company.

Intending to drive global expansion, MiHCM's partnership with Tech One Global has resulted in onboarding key clients like GDIC in various parts of the globe.

In addition, it continues to support a future of digitising and improving HR and employee experiences.

Tech One Global is a cloud solutions integrator with over 18 years of experience building and providing integrated IT solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses.

The company continues to lead, inspire and motivate toward digital transformation with its 500-member workforce across Asia.

"We thrive on establishing a strong partnership with MiHCM to empower Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) through an HR transformation journey. In this journey, GDIC will be one of the models for transforming legacy HR systems into Digital HR to ensure a streamlined HR process," said Thamilselvi Jayaraman, general manager, Tech One Global Bangladesh, adding that they are confident that this journey will help the employees of GDIC to be more engaged with work and optimise human resources management seamlessly.

MiHCM Cloud Digital HR is designed to run at scale on the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform, a global leader in cloud platform infrastructure.

Microsoft also recognised MiHCM as the ISV partner of the year in 2019 and 2020 and listed it in the global Microsoft ISV catalog as one of the most comprehensive "Digital Solutions" in the market.

As the global workplace and workforce evolve, MiHCM envisions building more employee experiences that support its international clients to nurture the future of work by leveraging the power of technology.