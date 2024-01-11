Midland Bank signs loan agreement with Agromukam BD for Tk1cr of MDB startup loan facility

To support new technology driven business ideas, Midland Bank Limited (MDB) signed a Loan Agreement with startup business entiry Agromukam BD Limited for extending Tk. 1.00 Crore MDB Startup Loan facility. The business venture operates through their website agromukam.com.

The startup venture is the first digital technology driven agri-ecommerce marketplace to connect farmers in Bangladesh to the best products, services and market opportunities. agromukam.com has emerged as the largest digital agri e-commerce platform in Bangladesh.

It promises to spread its footprint in every district, thana and union of Bangladesh to serve agribusiness stakeholders as a full-stack e-commerce marketplace in Bangladesh that connects customers and businesses that promises to connect and serve 360 ecosystems of agribusiness in Bangladesh.

Mr. Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO of MDB and Mr. Touhidul Alam Zenith, Chairman of Agromukam BD signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a simple ceremony held at Bank's Head Office, Dhaka on 4th January 2024. Mr. Md. Zahid Hossain, DMD, Mr. Md. Javed Tareq Khan, Head of Institutional Banking Division, Mr. Md. Ahsan Jamil Hossain, Head of SME Banking Division and Mr. Md. Bajlur Rahman Khan, Acting Head of CRM Division of Midland Bank and Mr. Iftekharul Islam, Managing Director of Agromukam BD Ltd. were also present on the occasion along with officials of both the organizations