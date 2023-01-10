Midland Bank signs agreement with BB on refinance scheme

Midland Bank Limited signed a participatory agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for disbursement of loans under a refinancing scheme worth Tk5,000 crore for food security of the country at the latter's headquarters in Dhaka Sunday (8 January).

In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO of Midland Bank, and Md Abul Kalam Azad, director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said press release.

Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, head of SME Division of Midland Bank, along with senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.