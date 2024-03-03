Midland Bank signed MoU with Ascott The Residence Dhaka

Midland Bank (MDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ascott The Residence Dhaka, a renowned deluxe boutique hotel located at Baridhara Diplomatic Zone, Road-8, House 13, Block-K, Dhaka-1212.

Mr. Md. Rashed Akter, Head of Retail Distribution of Midland Bank and Mr. Nayeem Uddin Ahmed, Corporate Relationship Manager of Ascott The Residence Dhaka signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, at a simple ceremony held on 22nd January 2024 at the Board Room of the Bank's Head Office, in Gulshan 2, Dhaka.

Under this MoU, all cardholders of the Bank will enjoy number of privileges and special rates including 50% yearlong discount on all room categories and up to 15% discount on food including special discount facilities for their other services.

Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, Head of Cards, Midland Bank, Mr. Sazal Ahmed, Merchant Relationship officer of MDB and Mr. Kamal Hossain - Manager, Sales & Marketing, Ascott The Residence Dhaka were also present on the occasion along with the officials of both organizations.