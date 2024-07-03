Midland bank re-elects it's chairman and vice chairman

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:55 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Nilufer Zafarullah and Md Shamsuzzaman have been re-elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman of Midland Bank PLC respectively for the next two years in its 155th meeting held on 30 June.

Nilufer Zafarullah served as vice chairman of the board of Midland Bank since inception of the Bank until 2018 and from 2018, she is serving as Chairman of the Board of MDB.

She was an honourable member of 9th and 10th Parliament of People's Republic of Bangladesh.

An Architect by profession, Zafarullah has contributed to education and development sector for over 40 years.

She is renowned for her humanitarian effort. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) and Chittagong Independent University (CIU).

She is a director of Hong Kong Shanghai Manjala Textiles Ltd and donor trustee of Begum Zebunnesa & Kazi Mahabubullah Jono Kallyan Trust.

As a life member of Zonta International, a worldwide Organization for executives in the business profession, Nilufer Zafarullah provided her services to improve legal, political, economics, health and professional status of woman at the global and local levels.

Her leadership competence was evident when she served Zonta International District 25 comprising of Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka Area 02 as Director and District 25 as Lt Governor from 1994-96 and 2006-08 respectively.

As MP, she also served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh from 2012-13, in the ninth Parliament.

Md Shamsuzzaman is a nominee director of Liberty Knitwear Ltd. in the Board of Midland Bank PLC.

He acted as the chairman of Risk Management Committee and member of the Audit Committee of the Bank in his previous term. He is a Textile Engineer and a prominent industrialist of Bangladesh.

Shamsuzzaman is active in many community development and social service programmes. Mr. Shamsuzzaman is the Managing Director of Liberty Knitwear Ltd, Orient Chem-tex Ltd Micro Fiber Ltd Midland Knitwear Ltd, A-One Polar Ltd, Tangon Garments Ltd and Turbingen Chemicals (BD) Ltd.

