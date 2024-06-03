Midland Bank officials take part in training programme on bancassurance conducted by Bangladesh Insurance Academy

A training programme on Bancassurance was conducted by the Bangladesh Insurance Academy at its office in Mohakhali, Dhaka. The three days long training programme was specially arranged for the officials of Midland Bank.

The concluding ceremony of the training programme was held on Thursday, 30 May 2024 where, Md Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme was chaired by Zahid Hossain, Joint Secretary and Director (Additional Duty) of the Bangladesh Insurance Academy.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO, Midland Bank PLC and SM Nuruzzaman, CEO, Zenith Islami Life Insurance were present in the programme as special guests.

Md Rashed Akter, Head of Bancassurance Department of Midland Bank PLC, Shahadat Hossain, Head of Bancassurance Department of Zenith Islami Life, along with 52 Executives and Officers of Midland Bank and faculties of Insurance Academy participated in the Training Programme.