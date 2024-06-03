Midland Bank officials take part in training programme on bancassurance conducted by Bangladesh Insurance Academy

Corporates

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 09:08 pm

Related News

Midland Bank officials take part in training programme on bancassurance conducted by Bangladesh Insurance Academy

Press Release
03 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 09:08 pm
Midland Bank officials take part in training programme on bancassurance conducted by Bangladesh Insurance Academy

A training programme on Bancassurance was conducted by the Bangladesh Insurance Academy at its office in Mohakhali, Dhaka. The three days long training programme was specially arranged for the officials of Midland Bank.

The concluding ceremony of the training programme was held on Thursday, 30 May 2024 where, Md Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Finance was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme was chaired by Zahid Hossain, Joint Secretary and Director (Additional Duty) of the Bangladesh Insurance Academy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO, Midland Bank PLC and SM Nuruzzaman, CEO, Zenith Islami Life Insurance were present in the programme as special guests.

Md Rashed Akter, Head of Bancassurance Department of Midland Bank PLC, Shahadat Hossain, Head of Bancassurance Department of Zenith Islami Life, along with 52 Executives and Officers of Midland Bank and faculties of Insurance Academy participated in the Training Programme.

Midland Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

12h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

10h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

11m | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

2h | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

2h | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

How Azam J Chowdhury's business rises

1h | Videos