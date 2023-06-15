Midland Bank Limited holds 10th annual general meeting

Corporates

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

Midland Bank Limited holds 10th annual general meeting

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 12:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Midland Bank Limited (MDB) was held through digital platform on 14 June 2023.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the meeting. A large number of general and institutional shareholders of the bank attended the AGM using digital AGM platform.

Directors including Independent directors, sponsors, auditors and independent scrutinizer were also connected in the main digital AGM platform.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO; Khalid Mohammad Sharif FCS, company secretary and Zahirul Islam FCA, chief financial officer (CFO) of the Bank were also present.

In the AGM, the shareholders of the bank approved 5% cash dividend for the year 2022 on the Paid-up Capital of Tk639.67 crore and adopted other decisions, while noting that the bank's total shareholders' equity was Tk764.65 crore, as of 31 December 2022. 

The Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on 31 December, 2022 were also placed and adopted in the meeting along with other agenda items. 

 

Midland Bank / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

1h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

5h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

22h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

2h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

18h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

21h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport