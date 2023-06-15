Midland Bank Limited holds 10th annual general meeting

The 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Midland Bank Limited (MDB) was held through digital platform on 14 June 2023.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the meeting. A large number of general and institutional shareholders of the bank attended the AGM using digital AGM platform.

Directors including Independent directors, sponsors, auditors and independent scrutinizer were also connected in the main digital AGM platform.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO; Khalid Mohammad Sharif FCS, company secretary and Zahirul Islam FCA, chief financial officer (CFO) of the Bank were also present.

In the AGM, the shareholders of the bank approved 5% cash dividend for the year 2022 on the Paid-up Capital of Tk639.67 crore and adopted other decisions, while noting that the bank's total shareholders' equity was Tk764.65 crore, as of 31 December 2022.

The Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on 31 December, 2022 were also placed and adopted in the meeting along with other agenda items.