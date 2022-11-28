Midland Bank launches virtual visa pre-paid card  

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 07:55 pm
Midland Bank Limited (MDB), a 4th generation private commercial bank in the country formally launched MDB virtual visa prepaid card for their customers through a ceremony held on 27 November at the board room of the bank's head office at Gulshan, Dhaka. 

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD & CEO of the bank formally launched the service along with Nazmul Huda Sarkar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Md Rashed Akter, head of Retail Distribution Division; Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of Cards of Midland Bank; Arifur Rahman, director of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, South Asia; Visa and Ashish Chakraborty, director of Business Development, South Asia, Visa; Osman Haidar, director, Business; Muttahidur Rahman, chief technology officer and Zubaer Ahmed, chief strategy officer of ITCL. They jointly unveiled the placards, specially designed for the new service at the time of the formal launching. 

Now customers can avail MDB virtual visa prepaid cards through the bank's robust internet banking application "midland online", reads a press release.  

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD and CEO of the bank in his short speech expressed gratitude to the visa and ITCL authorities as well as the officials of the bank for implementing this technology based solution. 

He said MDB has always been active in implementing technology based solutions. 

The bank offers multiple customised solutions to its valued customers to meet their varied needs. 

This digitised version of MDB visa prepaid card is the newest addition under the technological advancement of the bank. 

Officials from both organisations were also present at the time of the formal opening. 

