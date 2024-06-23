Midland Bank launches MDB Digital secured credit card

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 03:58 pm

Midland Bank PLC. (MDB) launched "MDB Digital Secured Credit Card" for their customers through a simple ceremony held on 20th June 2024 at the Board Room of the Bank's Head Office at Gulshan, Dhaka. 

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD & CEO of the Bank launched the service along with Md. Zahid Hossain, DMD, Nazmul Huda Sarkar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Md. Rashed Akter, Head of Retail Distribution Division, Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, Head of Cards of Midland Bank and unveiled the placards, specially designed for the new service at the time of the formal launching. 

Now, customers will be able to apply and obtain a Secured Credit Card digitally against their DPS/FDR from anywhere anytime through MDB's Mobile App "midland online".  

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, MD & CEO of the Bank in his speech expressed gratitude to the officials of the Bank for implementing this technology based service. He said, MDB has always been active in implementing technology based solutions. The Bank offers multiple customized solutions to its valued customers to meet their varied needs. This digitized version of MDB Secured Credit Card is the newest addition under the technological advancement of the Bank. 

Officials from Card and IT Divisions were also present at the time of the ceremony. 
 

Comments

