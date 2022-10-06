Midland Bank inks deal with Popular Group for discounted medical facilities

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Popular Medical College Hospital Limited, concerns of Popular Group.

In presence of Dr Mostafizur Rahman, managing director of Popular Diagnostic Centre and Popular Medical College Hospital and Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, Md Zubayed Ur Rahman, head of HR of MDB and Achinto Kumar Nag, assistant general manager, HR and Admin of Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, on Monday (3 October).

Under this MoU, employees and their family members – spouse, unmarried children and father-mother; contractual staffs and third party outsourced staffs shall be entitled to avail special discounted diagnostic facilities delivered by Popular, reads a press release.

They will enjoy special discount as OPD (Outdoor Patient) and IPD (Indoor Patient) in all pathological tests.

They can also avail discount on bed charges, all imaging's services and special Covid-19 test packages under this agreement.

Khalid Mohammad Sharif, vice-president and company secretary; Mohammad Syejuddin Ahmmed, vice-president and head of ICCD of MDB and Md Abdur Razzak, assistant general manager, Finance and Accounts, Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd were also present at the signing ceremony along with other officials of both organisations.