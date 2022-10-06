Midland Bank inks deal with Popular Group for discounted medical facilities

Corporates

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Midland Bank inks deal with Popular Group for discounted medical facilities

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Popular Medical College Hospital Limited, concerns of Popular Group.

In presence of Dr Mostafizur Rahman, managing director of Popular Diagnostic Centre and Popular Medical College Hospital and Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director and CEO of Midland Bank, Md Zubayed Ur Rahman, head of HR of MDB and Achinto Kumar Nag, assistant general manager, HR and Admin of Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, on Monday (3 October).

Under this MoU, employees and their family members – spouse, unmarried children and father-mother; contractual staffs and third party outsourced staffs shall be entitled to avail special discounted diagnostic facilities delivered by Popular, reads a press release.

They will enjoy special discount as OPD (Outdoor Patient) and IPD (Indoor Patient) in all pathological tests.

They can also avail discount on bed charges, all imaging's services and special Covid-19 test packages under this agreement.

Khalid Mohammad Sharif, vice-president and company secretary; Mohammad Syejuddin Ahmmed, vice-president and head of ICCD of MDB and Md Abdur Razzak, assistant general manager, Finance and Accounts, Popular Diagnostic Centre Ltd were also present at the signing ceremony along with other officials of both organisations.

Midland Bank / Popular Diagnostic Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

4h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

8h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

21h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

23h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code