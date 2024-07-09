Midland Bank inaugurates relocated Madhabdi sub-branch in Narsingdi

Midland Bank PLC. formally opened its relocated Madhabdi Sub Branch at Madhabdi of Narsingdi District on 7th July, 2024. Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the relocated Madhabdi Sub Branch along with Mosharraf Hossain Pradhan (Manik), honourable Mayor of Madhabdi Pourasabha, clients, businessmen and local elites.

The new Sub Branch is equipped with modern banking facilities including a Cash Recycling Machine (CRM), which allows cash withdrawal and deposit, reads a press release.

The previous Sub Branch located in Madhabdi Pourasbha, will function as a Bill Collection Centre and accept all types of Municipal Taxes and Bills for the benefit of Madhabdi residents.

Md. Rashed Akter, Head of Retail Distributions, Nakul Chandra Debnath, Head of GSD, Mahamudul Hasan, Head of Narsingdi Branch, Imran Al Habib, Head of Agent Banking, Md. Ashraful Islam, Head of Retail Sales Department, Md. Abdul Barik, Head of Panchrukhi Branch, Monir Hossain, Head of Madhabdi Sub Branch and other officials of the Bank were also present on the occasion.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Munajat seeking divine blessings of Almighty Allah, for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank and the Country as well, was held.