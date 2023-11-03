Midland Bank holds first EGM

The first Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of Midland Bank Limited (MDB) was held through a digital platform on 29 October.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson of the Board of Directors of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

A number of general and institutional shareholders of the bank attended the EGM using the digital EGM platform.

Directors, including independent directors, sponsors, auditors and independent scrutiniser were also present.