Midland Bank holds first EGM

03 November, 2023, 07:00 pm
The first Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of Midland Bank Limited (MDB) was held through a digital platform on 29 October.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairperson of the Board of Directors of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

A number of general and institutional shareholders of the bank attended the EGM using the digital EGM platform. 

Directors, including independent directors, sponsors, auditors and independent scrutiniser were also present.

