Midland Bank holds Business Review Conference 2023

Midland Bank held the half yearly Business Review Conference 2023 of its Institutional Banking, Retail Distribution and Treasury divisions on 28 July.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the conference at the Board Room of the bank's Head Office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

The Senior Management Team and Head of divisions of the bank were also present at the conference.

Md Javed Tarek Khan, Head of Institutional Banking along with Unit Heads, Head of SME and Mir Zubaer Mahtab, AVP, of Treasury Division were present and made presentations at the conference.

The business performance of the Institutional Banking Units and Treasury Banking up to 30 June was reviewed, the whole yearly budget of 2023 was assessed, and strategies for achieving the budget were discussed in the conference.

Md Rashed Akter, Head of Retail Distribution Division along with Area Heads, Cluster Heads, Head of Branches and Sub-Branches Managers, Head of Cards, Manager of Islami Banking Window, Manager of Agent Banking Division and Ms. Nafisa Chowdhury, of NRB Banking participated in the conference and briefed their analysis through presentation and demonstration. The business performances of the Branches, Sub-Branches, Card Division, Islami Banking Window, Agent Banking Division, and NRB Banking up to June 30th, 2023, were reviewed, the yearly budget for 2023 was assessed, and strategies for achieving the budget were discussed in the conference. The Managing Director urged everyone to ensure excellence in service and help clients meet their financial goals while remaining compliant with regulatory guidelines.