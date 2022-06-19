Midland Bank approves 5% cash dividend for 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

Midland Bank approves 5% cash dividend for 2021

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:56 am
Midland Bank approves 5% cash dividend for 2021

The 9th annual general meeting of the shareholders of Midland Bank Limited (MDB) was held on 18 June at the Boardroom of the bank's head office at Gulshan, Dhaka. 

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, presided over the meeting. 

Directors, sponsors and shareholders of the bank were present in the meeting. 

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO and Md. Zahid Hossain, DMD of the bank were also present. 

5% cash dividend for the year 2021 was approved in the meeting for the shareholders of the Bank.

The Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements of the bank for the year ended 31st December, 2021 were also placed and adopted in the meeting along with other agenda. 
 

Midland Bank / cash dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

2h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

1h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

17h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

1h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

2h | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

4h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply