Midland Bank approves 5% cash dividend for 2021

The 9th annual general meeting of the shareholders of Midland Bank Limited (MDB) was held on 18 June at the Boardroom of the bank's head office at Gulshan, Dhaka.

Nilufer Zafarullah, chairman of the board of directors of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Directors, sponsors and shareholders of the bank were present in the meeting.

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO and Md. Zahid Hossain, DMD of the bank were also present.

5% cash dividend for the year 2021 was approved in the meeting for the shareholders of the Bank.

The Directors' Report and Audited Financial Statements of the bank for the year ended 31st December, 2021 were also placed and adopted in the meeting along with other agenda.

